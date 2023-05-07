Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,228,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palomar were worth $53,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

PLMR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Palomar’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

