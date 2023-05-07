Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.4 %

PZZA opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

