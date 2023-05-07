Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.60-20.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.68. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.60-$20.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.08.

NYSE PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

