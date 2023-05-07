Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.60-$20.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.60-20.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.15. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

