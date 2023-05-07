Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.92.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $310.08 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $311.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,938.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average of $238.51.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

