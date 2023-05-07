PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,129 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of PepsiCo worth $862,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 62,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.07. The firm has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.