PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22.

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,965,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,387,650. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

