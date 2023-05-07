PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 10,965,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,387,650. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.