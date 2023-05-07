Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
