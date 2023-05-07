Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENGGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENGGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.