Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $307,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,095,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 455,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 19,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

