Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $371,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

