Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $489,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 10,957.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 428,967 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

