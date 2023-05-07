Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95.4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

