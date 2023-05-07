Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys Shares of 3,850 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 236,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.04 on Friday, hitting $245.31. The stock had a trading volume of 830,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

