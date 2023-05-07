Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WFC traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $37.94. 27,014,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,486,906. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

