Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $444,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.