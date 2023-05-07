Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 23,712,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,910,036. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.