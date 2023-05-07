Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

UNH stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.28. 2,329,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.20 and its 200 day moving average is $504.95. The firm has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

