Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 530 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

