Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 800 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $7,230,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. 3,989,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,087. The company has a market capitalization of $367.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

