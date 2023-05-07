Piper Sandler Cuts Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target to $1.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Minerva Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Minerva Surgical Company Profile
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.