Piper Sandler Cuts Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target to $1.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

