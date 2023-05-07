Pirate Chain Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $58.03 million and approximately $57,144.67 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00119647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,212,654 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

