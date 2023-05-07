Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.00 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 400.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

