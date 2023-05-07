Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.8 %

PLNT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,983. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

