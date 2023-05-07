Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as high as C$2.27. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 2,627 shares trading hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.48 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.