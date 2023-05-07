PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

