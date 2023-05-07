Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

PTLO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portillo’s news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Further Reading

