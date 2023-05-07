Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.49

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.49 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.59). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.58), with a volume of 711,588 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

