Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 426.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $29,093,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.0 %

GPK stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

