Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $49.42 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $49,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average of $208.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

