Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 746.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $186.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

