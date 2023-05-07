Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 109,606 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 342.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 38,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

