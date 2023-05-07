Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 870,000 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

