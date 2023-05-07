Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 807,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,431,000. CVR Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.80% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,355,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in CVR Energy by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 147,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.