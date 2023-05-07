Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 473.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,950 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.95 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

