Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 20,950 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.36 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

