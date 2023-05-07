Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,000 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $43,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.