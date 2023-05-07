Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

NYSE:PBH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

