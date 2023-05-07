Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 268,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.