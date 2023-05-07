Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 43,258 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

