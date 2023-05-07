Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $529.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.