Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,254 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

