Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 41,811 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $286.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

