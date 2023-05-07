Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 10,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $357,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,543 shares of company stock worth $4,968,712. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.