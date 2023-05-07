Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,819 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.