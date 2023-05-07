Prom (PROM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $88.65 million and $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00016775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018389 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,969.06 or 1.00039461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.85335251 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,160,189.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.