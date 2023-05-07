Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 42,528 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.