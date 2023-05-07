Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,167 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,564. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.