Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

IYK traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.67. 53,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

