Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.44 on Friday, hitting $414.30. 2,992,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,024. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.34 and its 200 day moving average is $398.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

